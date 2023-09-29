  • ENG

Heart Attack Protection Tips: 7 Essential Tests to Check Your Heart Health

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : September 29, 2023 4:03 PM IST

7 Essential Tests To Check Your Heart Health

Today getting preventive tests done to check your heart health is of paramount importance for maintaining overall well-being. Detecting potential heart issues early through preventive tests can be a lifesaver. These tests can assess risk factors like abnormal blood lipid or diabetic status, hypertensive conditions, and subclinical myocardial injury in their early stages, which allows for timely intervention and lifestyle modifications, reducing the risk of heart diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. In essence, Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director, Redcliffe Labs, shares a rundown of tests that serve as a proactive approach to safeguarding your heart's well-being, ensuring a longer and healthier life.

High-Sensitivity Troponin I Test

The test measures cardiac troponin I, a protein mainly found in cardiac muscle cells, to diagnose and assess heart-related conditions. Thanks to the high sensitivity and specific results, the High Sensitivity Troponin I Test ensures early detection of even minor cardiac muscle damage or injury, ensuring precise diagnosis and timely treatment. It also helps in cardiac risk stratification of asymptomatic individuals.

NT-proBNP Test

As a part of preventive heart screening, the NT-proBNP Test is highly recommended for diabetic patients to assess their risks of heart disease. NT-proBNP is also a very well-established marker for the diagnosis of heart failure.

High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP) Test

The test looks for inflammation in the body. A high value of the High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP) level has also been implicated in possible heart ailments.

Lipid Profile Test

The lipid test is another blood test on the list. The lipid profile test measures total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, & triglyceride levels in the blood, which indicates a higher risk of heart disease if outside the normal range. The test monitors your levels and screens your risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.

Lp(a) Test

The Lp(a) Test is useful for measuring Lipoprotein (A) levels in the blood to determine your risk of blood vessel diseases, evaluate heart health, and prescribe preventive measures and treatments along with it.