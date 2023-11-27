Healthy Heart Tips: 5 Effective Lifestyle Habits To Strengthen Heart Health In Winters

Eat Healthy During Winter

It is important to keep a check on what you are eating in order to keep your health on the right track. It's tempting to indulge in rich and calorie-laden meals. However, it's important to strike a balance and focus on a heart-healthy diet. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, which are rich in nutrients that support cardiovascular health and help control cholesterol levels. You must also ensure that your salt intake is not exceeding 5 grams per day count.