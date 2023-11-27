  • ENG

Healthy Heart Tips: 5 Effective Lifestyle Habits To Strengthen Heart Health In Winters

How to protect your heart from the winter chills? Try to incorporate these 7 lifestyle changes into your daily routine.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 27, 2023 10:55 AM IST

How To Keep Your Heart Healthy In Winter

Heart health: Maintaining a healthy heart is crucial for overall well-being, and winter can pose some extra challenges to your heart health. The chilly and dry months often bring about changes in lifestyle, such as reduced physical activity and increased consumption of unhealthy foods such as coffee, oily fried dishes, etc, which can negatively impact cardiovascular health. To keep the health complications at bay and combat these winter blues for the heart, you must incorporate certain effective lifestyle habits into your daily routine, here are 7 of them.

Keep Your Blood Pressure In Check

During the winter months, a significant risk factor for heart disease is high blood pressure. This is why it is important to track your blood pressure levels on a daily basis, especially during the chilly months. As per recommendations, you must check your blood pressure at least twice a month and consult your doctor if it consistently falls outside the recommended range.

Wear Warm Clothes

It is important to keep your body warm throughout the winter season to protect your heart from the chilly wind. You must wear a good quality jacket, hat boots, and gloves that can help trap the heat and keep you warm. It also reduces the chance of catching infections, which reduces the risk of heart issues.

Eat Healthy During Winter

It is important to keep a check on what you are eating in order to keep your health on the right track. It's tempting to indulge in rich and calorie-laden meals. However, it's important to strike a balance and focus on a heart-healthy diet. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, which are rich in nutrients that support cardiovascular health and help control cholesterol levels. You must also ensure that your salt intake is not exceeding 5 grams per day count.

Stay Hydrated

Hydration is not only important to keep your skin healthy, but also to maintain your heart's health. Staying hydrated is essential for heart health in colder weather. You may consider adding warm beverages like herbal teas and soups to stay warm. It will help maintain blood volume and viscosity, enabling the heart’s pumping efficiency.

Exercising Regularly

It is important to make sure that you are keeping a close check on your weight, and exercising regularly to keep the heart healthy during the winter. You can add walking, yoga asanas, etc to your regular routine when trying to keep the heart healthy. Also, make sure to meditate in order to keep stress at bay. Stress can contribute largely to poor health health issues.