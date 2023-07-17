Healthy Heart Diet Plan: 5 Best Foods For Heart Patients

What Is Healthy Heart?
A healthy heart is a vital organ that efficiently pumps oxygenated blood throughout your body. It is crucial to maintain a healthy heart to prevent cardiovascular diseases. It is characterised by several key factors. Firstly, it has strong cardiac muscles capable of pumping blood effectively. Secondly, it possesses clear and unobstructed arteries and veins, promotes optimal blood flow. Additionally, a healthy heart maintains a regular heartbeat and blood pressure within normal ranges.