Healthy Heart Diet Plan: 5 Best Foods For Heart Patients

Here are 5 best food for heart patients.

Published : July 17, 2023 7:06 PM IST

What Is Healthy Heart?

A healthy heart is a vital organ that efficiently pumps oxygenated blood throughout your body. It is crucial to maintain a healthy heart to prevent cardiovascular diseases. It is characterised by several key factors. Firstly, it has strong cardiac muscles capable of pumping blood effectively. Secondly, it possesses clear and unobstructed arteries and veins, promotes optimal blood flow. Additionally, a healthy heart maintains a regular heartbeat and blood pressure within normal ranges.

Berries

You should also add berries in your diet. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber and phytochemicals. It promote heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Leafy Greens

Vegetables are good for your heart and body. Spinach, kale and collard greens are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving overall cardiovascular function.

Nuts

Nuts are good for your heart. Almonds, walnuts and other nuts are rich in heart-healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants. Regular consumption can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.