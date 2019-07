1 / 6

Sometimes, food craving urges are so strong that you feel like screaming your lungs out. It is easy to blame it on your stress or even your taste buds. These cravings are mostly out of control and make you gain weight. Due to such uncontrollable urges, you get side-tracked from your fitness goals. Not only this, but craving for certain foods usually indicate other underlying health reasons. We all craved for chocolates, something sweet and, sometimes, just anything at some point or the other. Such cravings are completely normal. But if you constantly want to have certain kind of foods, your body might be giving out some warning signs. Here, we decode your cravings.