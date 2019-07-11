1 / 6

According to a recent study, Japanese matcha tea can effectively reduce anxiety levels. But it can benefit you in other ways too. Sitting comfortably with a cup of tea in your hand, as you sip on it, can be quite relaxing. If you want to take your experience to a more healthy level, matcha tea could be your answer. The Journal of Functional Foods published a study that says drinking the Japanese matcha tea can help to reduce anxiety levels. The research suggested that this tea activated the mechanisms of dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, which have a calming effect on the body. Matcha is usually sold in a bright green powdered form but is also available as tea leaves or an extract. This tea is extracted from the shade-grown Camellia sinensis green tea bushes and is much stronger than regular tea. The powdered form is easier to prepare. Just sift 1 or 2 teaspoons of the powdered matcha and whisk after adding 2 cups of hot water. You will get frothy matcha tea in minutes. Matcha tea offers numerous health benefits. Here, we discuss some of them.