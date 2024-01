Skin Savior









Pomegranate peels, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, show promise in treating hyperpigmentation. Applications of pomegranate masks and serums have demonstrated a lightening effect on dark patches of skin. The high antioxidant levels suggest that a paste made from pomegranate peel powder and water may aid in treating acne and other skin conditions. Protection against UVB damage and potential anti-aging effects have been observed in studies, though more research, especially human studies, is required. Also Read - Did You Know This Superfood Can Cure Your Sleep Problems