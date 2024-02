Dark Chocolate









Dark chocolate has been linked to improved mood in a systematic review. Components like tryptophan, theobromine, and phenylethyl alanine contribute to this effect. Tryptophan aids serotonin production, theobromine acts as a mood enhancer, and phenylethylamine supports dopamine production, acting as an antidepressant.