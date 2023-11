Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: Ayushman Bharat

One of India's many flagship programs aims to provide access to tertiary and secondary healthcare services and health insurance to more than 500 million impoverished families. According to NITI Aayog's research, "Health Insurance for India's Missing Middle," 30% of the population lacks financial health insurance. The Ayushman Bharat plan reportedly covers 50% of the population.