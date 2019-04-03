1 / 5

Also known as Indian saffron, turmeric is a spice that has plethora of health benefits. Most of its benefits should be credited to an active ingredient present in it known as curcumin. Primarily grown in China, India, and Sri Lanka, this yellow coloured fine spice can relieve your body pain. From helping in digestion to supporting immune health, turmeric does it all for you. Being jam-packed with potassium, iron, copper, vitamin E, C, and E, zinc, and magnesium, turmeric is used in stomach pain, high cholesterol, diarrhoea, liver problem, bronchitis, itchy skin, etc. It is also used in India to garnish many sweet dishes. It has a mild flavour and earthy aroma. Here we give you enough reasons to add it in your daily diet.