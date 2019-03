1 / 6

Do you know that around 1000 bacteria are present in your gut? Yes, that’s true. The most common friendly bacteria are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Probiotics are good bacteria that promote gut health. They line in the digestive tract and help your body in the absorption of nutrients. These microorganisms also help fight against infections. They are associated with a plethora of health benefits. From preventing and treating diarrhoea to helping in weight loss, they do it all for you. You can take probiotic through foods like yoghurt, kefir, tempeh sauerkraut, and kimchi. Here we give you enough reasons to add probiotic rich foods in your daily diet.