Omega-3 fatty acids are a specific type of polyunsaturated fatty acid that has plethora of health benefits. These extremely important nutrients are anti-inflammatory in nature. You can have them through food sources including fish, nuts, salmon, chia seed, walnut, soybean oil, and flaxseeds. Not getting enough omega-3 fatty acid in your diet can increase your risk of developing many chronic diseases. From fighting depression and anxiety to promoting brain health, omega-3 fatty acids do it all for you. They form a major structural component of retina and are also crucial for your brain development. Apart from these, here we give you enough reasons to add omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet.