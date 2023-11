Improves Heart Health

Hazelnuts are rich in omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids and antioxidants, which help maintain oxidative stress levels in the body. Controlling oxidative stress further helps the body in managing hypertension, cholesterol and inflammation. This, in turn, helps improve heart health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.