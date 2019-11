1 / 6

Alcohol, which started as a symbol of celebration in many cultures, has now turned into an everyday stress reliever for many. Binge drinking, which refers to drinking 5 or more drinks in less than 2 hours, is definitely harmful for your mental and physical health. However, different researches have shown that drinking alcohol in moderation can have some surprising health benefits in healthy adults. Understanding the term ‘in moderation’ can often seem confusing, which is understandable since alcohol is a very addictive substance. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA), USA, moderate amount of alcohol consumption is defined as four alcoholic drinks for men and three for women in a single day. Here are some potential health benefits of drinking alcohol in moderation.