All of us go through tough times once in a while. The loss of a loved one, emotional stress, loss of friends and many other situations in life can make you sad. At times like this, it is very difficult to deal with the emotions that constantly assail you. If you have dealing with this on your own, you can also speak to a doctor, take medications or go for therapy or counselling. Or you can take the natural way out. There are many herbs that can help you deal with grief and sorrow in your life. These healing herbs are easy to find. You can use these healing herbs to bring calmness and peace to your life. Sometimes, essential oils taken out from certain herbs can also offer you peace and happiness. Here, we, reveal a few healing herbs that you can use to overcome your grief and sorrow.