Native to Northern Africa, lavender is an herb that has plethora of health and beauty benefits. Having antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, lavender can help you heal bug bites and minor burns. It is known as one of the most versatile herbs present. Apart from being used for medicinal purposes, lavender is a quite famous ingredient in shampoos. Its pleasant fragrance is capable of calming you down and treat health problems like anxiety and depression. Lavender can also help you fight against infections due to its anti-fungal properties. If you are experiencing hair loss, then also you can opt for this herb. It is widely used for the treatment of alopecia. In fact, it can used for reliving post tonsillectomy pain in children. Here we tell you about some of the scientifically proven healing benefits of lavender. Read on to know about them.