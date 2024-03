Make Sure Your Child Is Relaxed









With the exam season currently underway, it is natural for children to feel overwhelmed and stressed. But do not let the bulk of studies and the pressure to excel dampen their spirits. It becomes the responsibility of parents to ensure their children are also enjoying the exam period besides staying focused. It can do wonders for their mental and emotional health. Parenting coach Swati Gupta said while exam stress is real, there needs to be a balance between study and relaxation. She shared some strategies to deal with the situation on Instagram. Scroll down to find out.