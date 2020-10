1 / 6

Often referred to as the food of the Gods, hing or asafetida has amazing therapeutic and curative powers. This is an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine and is used in many households to add flavor to dals and curries. Just a pinch is enough to give dishes an aromatic flavor. It is basically a a latex gum extracted from a herb called ferula. This gum is ground and made into a powder. The best thing about this is that it has potent health benefits. It is loaded with anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, sedative and diuretic properties. But as with all good things, it is good only in moderation. Too much of hing can cause health issues and is not recommended under any circumstances. Here, we list a few health benefits of this amazing ingredient. So look no further and add a pinch of hing ro your favourite dal and curry.