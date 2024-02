Rose Bath In Winter Season









Skin will become soft - Grind 2 rose flowers and soak them in half a cup of raw milk for 30 minutes, then rub this paste slowly on the skin. After it dries, take a bath with cold water. The skin will appear soft, supple and with a pinkish glow. If you use it in winter, you can also take lukewarm water.