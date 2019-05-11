1 / 5

Also known as the happy hormone, serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates your mood. It is produced by your nerve cells and serves many purposes. From alleviating depression to promoting better sleep, serotonin does it all for you. Scientifically called 5-hydroxytryptamine, serotonin is derived from tryptophan, which is an essential amino acid. Some of the dietary sources of tryptophan include nuts, red meat, and cheese. Notably, its deficiency is linked to various mood disorders like depression, anxiety, irritability, low self-esteem, poor appetite, poor memory, impulsive behavior, insomnia etc. This hormone impacts almost every part of your body. It also plays a significant role in brain functions, bowel movements and sexual activity. According to a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, serotonin also helps in weight loss. Serotonin plays a significant role in modulating the perception of pain. Also, it can treat pain associated with migraine headaches. There are certain ways to increase its levels in the body. Read on to know about them.