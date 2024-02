What Is Hansen's Disease?









Hansen's disease, also known as leprosy, is a chronic infectious illness caused by Mycobacterium leprae. The impact of leprosy on people like us goes beyond the physical, particularly impacting mothers and their babies. Leprosy primarily affects skin, peripheral nerves, and mucosal surfaces. The disease can appear in various forms, ranging from mild skin lesions to severe neurological complications. For pregnant women, challenges are amplified as the body changes during pregnancy may alter the course of leprosy, complicating both diagnosis and management.