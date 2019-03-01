1 / 5

Whether you are a man or women, your hair is long or short, everyone wants to have a luscious and healthy mane. However, some of you are born with dull, dry, and frizzy hair. Well, in that case also, you don’t need to worry. Luckily, we have various options in the market and at home as well to manage hair well. Some people are fortunate enough to be born with healthy and lustrous hair, however, lifestyle habits, pollution, chemical treatment, and use of heat styling tools affect their hair. In such a scenario also, there are ways available. And, you all will be surprised to know that vegetables can help you prevent hair loss? Yes, you heard it right, apart from eating them, you can also make hair packs out of vegetables and use it to promote hair growth. Read on to know about those vegetable packs.