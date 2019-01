1 / 6

If your hair gets greasy soon after washing it with shampoo, this is the right platform you have reached. There are various reasons that lead to oily hair. Some of them include excessive production of oils by the scalp glands, heredity, fine texture of hair, shampoo build-up on hair, and hormonal fluctuation. To get rid of it, don’t wash your hair frequently rather go for home remedies like using lemon juice, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, heena and eggs.