Also known as a superfood, coconut oil is high in saturated fats. Being rich in antioxidant and fatty acids, coconut oil has plethora of health benefits. From increasing levels of HDL cholesterol to promoting your hair growth, this exotic oil does it all for you. This oil can discover wonders for you. Due to its numerous health benefits and uses, it is highly popular in the world and especially in India. It is used in cooking, moisturizing skin, healing wounds etc. and tops the list of natural alternatives to improve your health and well-being. Coconut oil helps in weight loss by increasing your body’s metabolism and removing stress on the pancreas, thus burning more energy. Being rich in antibacterial, anti-aging, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil can potentially help in the treatment of skin problems. Being rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals which are good for the human body, this oil is frequently preferred for hair use. Read on to know how it can help ensure your hair health.