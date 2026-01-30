Hair Ageing Is Real: 5 Simple Tips To Slow Down The Progession Of Thinning, Graying And More

What Is Hair Ageing?









Healthy hair is a reflection of overall health. And just like your skin, bone and muscles age, hair ageing is real too! Hair undergoes a wide range of phases throughout your life, affecting its texture, health and appearance. Over time, hair ageing can make your hair look thinner, drier, less dense and gray. Experts warn that hair ageing typically starts after the age of 30 as follicles produce less melanin and sebum. Hair ageing can also slow hair growth, resulting in baldness as you age. It is important to note that men typically show signs of baldness by the time they reach 30, called male-pattern baldness. Whereas, a similar case of baldness can occur in women as time goes by, called female-pattern baldness.