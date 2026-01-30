Select Language

Hair Ageing Is Real: 5 Simple Tips To Slow Down The Progession Of Thinning, Graying And More

Hair ageing is real and men typically show signs of baldness by the time they reach 30. Whereas, a similar case of baldness can occur in women as time goes by.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : February 1, 2026 10:16 PM IST

What Is Hair Ageing?

Healthy hair is a reflection of overall health. And just like your skin, bone and muscles age, hair ageing is real too! Hair undergoes a wide range of phases throughout your life, affecting its texture, health and appearance. Over time, hair ageing can make your hair look thinner, drier, less dense and gray. Experts warn that hair ageing typically starts after the age of 30 as follicles produce less melanin and sebum. Hair ageing can also slow hair growth, resulting in baldness as you age. It is important to note that men typically show signs of baldness by the time they reach 30, called male-pattern baldness. Whereas, a similar case of baldness can occur in women as time goes by, called female-pattern baldness.

Chemical Damage Alert

Minimise utilising hair treatments that include smoothening, keratin or rebounding. These chemical treatments contain harmful chemicals that can spoil hair’s natural texture, split ends, dryness and more.

Nutrients Matter

Dr. Garekar recommends checking your nutritional level regularly, including vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and calcium, which are important for building blocks for producing keratin, repairing follicles, growth and structural change. “Lack of water can lead to dry hair. In addition, vitamin Bs, vitamin D, iron, zinc, and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for hair health,” The National Institute of Health (NIH) states. Also Read - Health Budget 2026: ₹10,000 Crore Investment In Biopharma Shakti To Tax Relief On 17 Cancer Drugs | Major Healthcare Announcements

Conditioning

Conditioning is equal to anti-ageing. The doctor recommends using conditioner at least once a month to moisturise and nourish your hair. She suggests deeply conditioning your locks from the scalp to the bottom of your strands.

Feed Your Hair

The doctor says, “Your hair eats what you eat.” Incorporate protein-rich foods like spinach, fish, nuts and berries, all of which are essential nutrients to support the keratin structure and melanin production. “Hair is mainly made up of a protein called keratin. Thus, consuming adequate protein promotes hair growth,” NIH explains. “Foods such as lean meat, fish, eggs, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should be included in the diet.” Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2026, But Make It Healthy: Chocolates You Can Enjoy Without Guilt