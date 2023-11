In India

There is a drastic rise in gym-related deaths each year, with the majority being attributed to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA is characterized by a sudden and unexpected heart function loss, which often occurs without warning. Dr PavanKumar P Rasalkar, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, shares that while some individuals may have preexisting heart conditions, others experience asymptomatic cardiac arrests, making prevention and safety crucial for gym-goers.