Long and small intestine in our body are lined with million of bacteria. These are usually good bacteria that take care of our gut health. These bacteria keep changing and this change is affected by what you eat, for good or bad. Any fluctuation in the balance and level of good bacteria results in chronic diseases like Type-2 diabetes, obesity and bowel issues. Therefore, what you eat is important. For your breakfast, include more of fibre, protein and probiotics to give complete nutrition to your gut.