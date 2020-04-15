1 / 7

Seems like COVID-19 pandemic is not going to end anytime soon. The number of confirmed cases has climbed to 11933 in India, including 392 deaths, as per the latest update from the Union Healthy Ministry. Doctors, nurses and other health workers are the people who are on the frontline in the fight against this pandemic. But ministers, legislators, government officials, and political leaders are also playing a big role in combating this deadly virus. But unfortunately, many of them have also been infected by the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, a Gujarat Congress legislator was tested positive for the novel coronavirus hours. Reports say Imran Khedawala, the MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia, had attended a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers, hours before the test was confirmed. He also attended a press conference, where other MLAs and health officials were present. Khedawala was reportedly running a temperature for several days and had given his samples for testing. The MLA is currently admitted in Gandhinagar's SVP hospital, a facility dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Several high profile politicians have also tested positive with COVID-19 in other countries. Here is a list of politicians who have contracted the virus –