You are complaining about your sex life, but have you ever paid attention to what’s on your plate? An unhealthy diet can lead to a host of health issues, which may negatively affect your sex life. Researchers say that obesity and diabetes, which can be caused by a poor diet, can lead to erectile dysfunction. And studies have linked a variety of foods with better sex. So, start focusing on what you are eating to improve your sex lives. A healthy circulatory system is essential for sexual health. A healthy heart is also vital for stamina, and better sex life. Here are a few foods that you can easily find in this season. Include them as part of your meal during dinner or have it as an after-dinner bite to improve your performance in the bedroom.