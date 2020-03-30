1 / 6

Elderly population are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and underlying health conditions. Analysis of the coronavirus cases also shows higher mortality rate among elderlies. Considering this high risk, the Indian government has issued a health advisory for the elderly population to reduce the COVID-19 transmission. Among others, it advises the elderly to not go to hospital for routine checkup or follow up. “As far as possible make tele-consultation with your healthcare provider," says the government advisory. The elderlies are also advised to postpone elective surgeries like cataract surgery or total knee replacement. In one of the do's prescribed for the elderly people, the government asked them to ensure proper nutrition through home cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity. Confused what you should make for your older family member? Here are some juiced power-packed juices to help boost their immunity.