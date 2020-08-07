1 / 6

Gout is a form of arthritis caused by excess uric acid in the bloodstream, which leads to the formation of uric acid crystals in the joints. If you have gout, you may feel severe pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints, often the joint at the base of the big toe. It's more common in men and the risk increases as you get older. According to a study recently published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, gout cases are increasing at alarming rate globally. There were approximately 41.2 million prevalent cases of gout in 2017, an increase of 5.5 per cent from 1990 – the study said.The researchers identified a high body mass index and impaired kidney function as risk factors for gout. Senior author Emma Smith from the University of Sydney in Australia noted that better awareness, especially of risk factors, and early diagnosis and treatment can lessen the disease onset and future burden of gout requires.Lowering uric acid can reduce the risk of gout. Uric acid is created when a substance called purine is broken down in your body. Purine is found in foods like sardines, mushrooms, bacon, dairy products, and red meat, sugary foods and beverages, dried beans and alcohol. Here are 5 natural remedies to control the levels of uric acid: