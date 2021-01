1 / 6

Suffering from uncomfortable bumps on your vagina? Vaginal boils can be very difficult to deal with. They are pus-filled, inflamed bumps that form under the skin of your pubic area. These bumps are formed outside of the vagina, or they can develop on the labia. They develop when a hair follicle becomes impacted, which leads to an infection. They start small, red but get bigger with time and become painful. But they can be treated with some home remedies, but that doesn’t mean you should not consult a doctor. If the bump doesn’t go away, then contact a gynaecologist to diagnose the problem.