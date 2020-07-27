1 / 7

Today, more and more people are embracing vegan living. Veganism is not just about food, it’s a way of living which seeks to exclude all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose. All vegans follow a plant-based diet avoiding all animal foods such as meat, dairy products, eggs, honey and any other animal-derived substances. Planning to go vegan and ditching dairy from your diet? No worries there are plenty of plant-based milk alternatives to drown your cereal in. Plant milk alternatives are also becoming increasingly popular among people who suffer from a form of lactose intolerance. Here are some plant-based milk alternatives to help you live dairy-free. Some vegan milk alternatives are sweetened with added sugars. So, look for unsweetened versions. Each type of the plant milk has its advantages and disadvantages. Read to know which will suit you best as per your diet plan, health, nutritional needs, or taste preferences.