Glaucoma Diet: 7 Super Foods That Can Help Manage Glaucoma Symptoms and Save Your Vision

What Is Glaucoma?
Glaucoma is a serious eye condition characterised by increased intraocular pressure, which further leads to optic nerve damage and potential vision loss if it is not treated. Its symptoms develop slowly and are not painful, making early detection important. Common symptoms include gradual peripheral vision loss, tunnel vision, blurred vision, halos around lights, and eye redness or pain. It affects both eyes, but one may be more impacted than the other. Regular eye exams are important for early detection since symptoms are noticeable until proper damage has happened.