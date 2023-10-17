  • ENG

Glaucoma Diet: 7 Super Foods That Can Help Manage Glaucoma Symptoms and Save Your Vision

Glaucoma is a serious eye condition. Read on to learn about foods you should add to your diet to reduce the risk of glaucoma.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : October 17, 2023 8:14 AM IST

What Is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a serious eye condition characterised by increased intraocular pressure, which further leads to optic nerve damage and potential vision loss if it is not treated. Its symptoms develop slowly and are not painful, making early detection important. Common symptoms include gradual peripheral vision loss, tunnel vision, blurred vision, halos around lights, and eye redness or pain. It affects both eyes, but one may be more impacted than the other. Regular eye exams are important for early detection since symptoms are noticeable until proper damage has happened.

Celery

Celery is rich in vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, potassium, and calcium. It is one of the best foods to add to your diet to reduce the risk of glaucoma. It helps maintain eyesight and is a booster food.

Lemon

Lemons contain fructose, fiber, potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, vitamins B1, B2, B6, folate, and pantothenic acid. More importantly, they contain vitamin C, which is good for eye health and reduces the risk of glaucoma.  Also Read - Eye Pressure And Glaucoma: How High Is Too High?

Dairy Products

Dairy products are not only good for eye health but also for the skin. They are rich in vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for eye health and reduce the risk of glaucoma.

Fish

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for eye health. Research has also shown that omega-3s are beneficial for patients suffering from glaucoma.