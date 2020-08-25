1 / 6

As schools adopt online classes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, children are spending more time in front of the digital screen. While online education is inevitably the only way of learning during this challenging period, prolonged screen time can affect your kid’s eyesight. More screen time means more time spent indoors. And studies have found that children who spend more time indoors are likelier to develop nearsightedness (myopia). Long stretches of screen time can results in dry and irritated eyes. To protect your kid’s eyesight, ensure that his/her screen time is limited to only class hours. Let him/her enjoy some outdoor play time in the terrace or park with proper precautions. In addition, a proper diet is essential to keep your kid’s eyes healthy. When we foods to improve eyesight, you may think of carrots. No doubt, carrot is a rich source of vitamin A, a nutrient essential for good vision, but there are several other foods that are good for eye health. Below are 5 foods that should be added to your child’s daily diet to help improve his/her visual health.