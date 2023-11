Improves Digestion (Helps Beat Bloating, Gas, Etc)

Starting your day with a spoon of desi ghee and some organic raw turmeric is the best natural and ayurvedic way to beat winter health problems. But, is that it? Not really. This concoction can also help you beat digestive issues that may get triggered during the winter months. Ghee is a natural lubricant that can help to coat the digestive tract and protect the inner stomach lining from getting irritated. This Ayurvedic remedy can also help in stimulating the production of bile juice, which is essential for the digestive system. On the other hand, turmeric is packed with enzymes that can help break down the food and aid in digestion.