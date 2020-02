1 / 6

High levels of bad cholesterol is not an ideal condition and it can lead to health complications like plaque in arteries and the resultant heart diseases. It can also cause stroke. If you have this condition you need to take steps to get it under control at the earliest. According to a study at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, bad cholesterol enters artery walls to cause the plaque that narrows the blood vessels and leads to heart attacks and strokes. The plaques narrow the artery and can become unstable. Plaques that rupture can activate blood clotting and block blood flow to the brain or heart, resulting in a stroke or heart attack. This is just one of the dangers of high levels of bad cholesterol. Hence, you need to get this under control at the earliest. We tell you how.