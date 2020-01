1 / 6

Chapped lips- this is one of the common health issues we face in winter season. The cold and harsh winter weather will affect your lips first. The skin on the lips is much thinner and more delicate than other parts of your body. Moreover, the lips don't have oil glands like other parts of the skin. So, exposure to sun, cold, dry air make them prone to dryness, cracking, flaking, and peeling. Some people have the habit of licking their lips every now and then, this is another common cause of chapped lips. Dry, cracked lips can be annoying, painful, and even cause bleeding. Luckily, there are many natural remedies to prevent and get rid of chapped lips. Here are some home remedies that can prevent your lips from drying, and make it look soft and pink.