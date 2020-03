1 / 6

Why women go crazy about rosy cheeks? Because it makes you fresh, youthful and gorgeous. Some girls are naturally gifted with pink cheeks. Those who don’t have try to create it with makeup by putting blushes on their cheeks. But it’s temporary. When we remove makeup, all the glamour vanishes instantly. But makeup is not the only way to make your cheeks rosy. There are natural ways to can enhance your glow and make your cheeks a little pinker. First and foremost, you should eat a good and healthy meal. It is the key to over good health, which includes beautiful skin. Eating the right food can give you glow from inside out. Low fat milk and milk products, sprouts, lentils, tomatoes, avocadoes are some good food options for your skin. Besides eating healthy food, there are a few other tricks to give your cheeks an extra dash of colour. Listed below are 5 ways to help you achieve natural rosy cheeks.