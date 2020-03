1 / 6

This is the season for allergies. With spring in the air, you will also notice many more people sneezing and coughing around you. This is because there are a lot of allergens suspended in the air. The biggest culprits are pollen, pen hair, mold spores and dust mites. Of course, we can’t rule out the occasional insect bites and food allergies either. But whatever the cause, allergies can be debilitating. You sneeze, get a runny nose, have rashes and itching and skin eruptions. In severe cases, you may also experience breathing difficulties and swelling. Of course, you can take medication for your condition. There are many antihistaminics in the market. Or you can try out our natural remedies.