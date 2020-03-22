1 / 6

Your body odour could be a reason why people are avoiding you. Are you doing anything to treat the embarrassing problem? Body odour is usually caused by sweating but sometimes, it can indicate a more serious condition. So, identify the causes to find the solution. Eating spicy foods regularly may also cause body odour. People who sweat too much may also have body odour. Sweat is basically odourless. But when it mixes with the bacteria that live on your skin, they multiply quickly and raise quite a stink. Thus, washing thoroughly, especially the areas where you tend to sweat, can help mask the body odour. Also, change your clothes often when you're sweating heavily. Wearing fresh clothes help keep body odour down. Armpit hair can also increase body odour as it traps sweat and bacteria. Hence make sure to shave under your arms on a consistent basis. However, medical conditions such as diabetes, may sometime be the reason behind it. Whatever, the reason may be, the below home remedies may help you get rid of that foul body odour.