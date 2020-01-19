1 / 6

Grey hairs are a visible sign of ageing, but premature greying can give you nightmares. Besides affecting your appearance, sometimes it can lower your confidence and self-esteem. Premature greying of hair (PGH) is defined as greying of hair before the age of 20 years in Whites, before 25 years in Asians, and before 30 years in Africans. Nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B12 deficiency, severe iron deficiency, chronic protein loss, copper deficiency, are linked to premature greying of hairs. So, you should eat right to prevent your locks from turning grey. Include lots of greens, fresh fruits, and yoghurt in your diet. This diet will not only result in lustrous long hair but will also make your skin smooth and soft. As far as getting rid of your grey strands, the solutions lie right in your kitchen. There are several commercial products to turn your grey hair into black, but they contain harmful chemicals. So, let’s do it naturally with these home remedies.