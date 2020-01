1 / 6

If you were on a weight loss trip, you know the feeling of exhilaration once you achieve what you set out to get. You have lost oodles of flab and its time to rejoice. But there is one side-effect of weight loss that most of us don’t think about. Yes, it is those unsightly stretch marks that come with losing weight. This happens because your skin was stretched across your fat. Once you get rid of this excess flab, your skin hands lose and the signs of it being stretched shows. Usually these marks appear on your abdomen, breasts, thighs, upper arms and butt. Initially, it has a red hue but gradually it takes on a white colour. These marks are difficult to hide. Often you may not be able to flaunt your new figure for fear of showing off these stretch marks. But we have some natural remedies that can gradually fade away these marks.