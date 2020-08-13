1 / 6

Abdominal bloating is a common problem that most people experience at some point of time in their lives. Not just a bloated belly causes pain and discomfort, but it can also affect your appearance as it makes your stomach look bigger. It occurs when the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is filled with air or gas. When you are bloated, your belly feels full, tight, or swollen. Bloating may be accompanied by pain, excessive gas (flatulence), frequent burping or belching and abdominal rumbling or gurgles. Several factors can lead to bloating. These include poor eating habits, such as eating too fast or too much, drinking a lot of soda or carbonated beverages, eating gassy foods (onion, garlic, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, legumes etc.), indigestion, menstrual period, dehydration, and more.A healthy diet and regular exercise can help prevent stomach bloating. There are also several natural remedies to relieve gas and reduce bloating. Here are five beverages that can help you avoid or reduce belly bloat.