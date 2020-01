1 / 6

Varicose veins is a painful condition that can be more than just a cosmetic embarrassment. It can be itchy, and uncomfortable too besides giving you pain. If you have varicose veins, you may have noticed that your veins are twisted and enlarged. They form bulges beneath the skin, and it doesn’t look very nice. The legs are usually affected, and it can cause circulation problems. Most medical treatment procedures are expensive and often involve the use of laser. But you can also take care of this problem naturally with a little bit of effort. Let us see how.