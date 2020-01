1 / 6

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a debilitating and painful condition for which there is no cure despie the best efforts of experts around the world. It can severely affect a person’s quality of life and restrict them from easily going about their daily life. Doctors often recommend pain killers and complementary treatment procedures to offer relief to patients. Nowadays, there are disease-modifying drugs available in the market. These medications can offer relief from symptoms and even prevent damage to joints. Moreover, it is said to put rheumatoid arthritis in remission. But still, most patients have a hard time living with this condition. If you are a patent, you can easily manage your condition with a few lifestyle changes. Let us take a look at a few of them.