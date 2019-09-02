1 / 5

An allergy is basically response of your immune system against foreign particles that are usually not harmful to body. These are known as allergens. Body’s defense system’s main work is to provide protection to your body by any particle it perceives as a danger. This immune response is characterized by symptoms like sneezing, inflammation etc. If you are allergic to some foods, you will experience signs like nausea, fatigue, swelling etc. Whereas, if you have seasonal allergy, the symptoms will mimic those of cold. The exact cause of allergy is still unknown. But scientists believe that mostly genetics is what is responsible for the same. There are various medical ways to manage this condition. If you visit a doctor, you may be given medications, immunotherapy, or emergency epinephrine. However, if you are looking for some natural ways to get relief from your allergy, you have reached the right place. Here we tell you about some of the essential oils that can help in this regard.