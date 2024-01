Conclusion









Recognizing the profound impact of a well-regulated sleep routine becomes essential for Gen Z. It's not just about keeping up with the fast pace; it's about prioritizing well-being. By adopting a mindful approach to sleep and stepping back from the constant digital buzz, Generation Z can overcome the challenges of their busy lives, paving the way for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle where sleep is not just an afterthought but a vital component of their overall health and happiness.