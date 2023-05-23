Gallbladder Inflammation
The gallbladder is a pear-shaped organ and an important part of one’s digestive system. It is located beneath the liver and helps with the flow of bile, which helps to break down food. The gallbladder releases bile via bile ducts to the small intestine. Today, gallbladder problems have become a common problem worldwide, impacting the quality of life for millions of people. Gallstones, common bile duct stones, gallbladder cancer, cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder), perforated gallbladder, and even chronic gallbladder disease, are common occurrences, but serious problems, requiring timely intervention. Gallbladder inflammation may cause your gallbladder to burst and hence it shouldn’t be ignored at any cost.
Here, Dr. Pratik Tibdewal, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, tells us more about Gallbladder Inflammation, its causes, risk factors, symptoms and treatment options.