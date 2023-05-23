Sign In
Gallbladder Inflammation: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Taking estrogen replacement therapy or birth control pills can increase the risk of having gallbladder inflammation. Symptoms of gallbladder inflammation you should know.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 23, 2023 8:26 PM IST

Gallbladder Inflammation

The gallbladder is a pear-shaped organ and an important part of one’s digestive system. It is located beneath the liver and helps with the flow of bile, which helps to break down food. The gallbladder releases bile via bile ducts to the small intestine. Today, gallbladder problems have become a common problem worldwide, impacting the quality of life for millions of people. Gallstones, common bile duct stones, gallbladder cancer, cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder), perforated gallbladder, and even chronic gallbladder disease, are common occurrences, but serious problems, requiring timely intervention. Gallbladder inflammation may cause your gallbladder to burst and hence it shouldn’t be ignored at any cost. Here, Dr. Pratik Tibdewal, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, tells us more about Gallbladder Inflammation, its causes, risk factors, symptoms and treatment options.

Who Is At Risk Of Having Gallbladder Inflammation?

The risk factors of gallbladder inflammation include: • Having a family history of gallstones • Age (women over 50 and men above 60) • Being overweight or obese • Having diabetes • Pregnancy • Taking estrogen replacement therapy or birth control pills • Experiencing rapid weight loss

Causes Of Gallbladder Inflammation

It can happen due to gallstones that could block your cystic duct and stop the bile from exiting your gallbladder.

Treatment For Gallbladder Inflammation

The treatment of gallbladder inflammation may include antibiotics to fight infection and pain medications to manage gallbladder inflammation. A procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) can be done to remove the stones blocking the bile ducts or cystic ducts. Gallbladder drainage or (cholecystostomy) is done to tackle the infection. Drainage is done by passing a scope in an endoscopic way. If you are advised to have gallbladder removal surgery, then follow the instructions given by the treating doctor. It is better to avoid self-medication as it can be dangerous and invite several complications.

Prevention Of Gallbladder Inflammation

Adopt healthy-eating strategies. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and avoid foods high in fat and cholesterol. Exercise without fail as it helps to lower cholesterol levels which in turn minimizes the chances of gallstones. Lose weight slowly and take the help of an expert, if required.