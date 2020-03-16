1 / 6

Looking for a diabetes-friendly treat? Fruit is an excellent way to satisfy your sweet tooth, with affecting your blood sugar level. Go for fresh fruit. A 2013 study linked consumption of whole fruits, apples, blueberries, and grapes to lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Since fruits are high in carbs, many diabetes patients are hesitant to include it their eating plan. But experts say you can add fruit in your diabetes diet, given that you pay attention to portion control, that is about 15 grams per serving. You should also count the fruit as a carb in your meal plan. Heath experts recommend eating whole fruit over drinking juice. If you prefer drinking juice, take it in small portions — about 4 ounces or less a day. Note that one-third to one-half cup of fruit juice is about 15 grams of carbs. On the other hand, the fibre in whole fruit can help delay digestion, which in turn can keep you full for longer. Eating whole fruit is better because it will not increase blood sugar levels as quickly as drinking its juice. Here are 5 fruits you should eat when you have diabetes