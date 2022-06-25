Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
RSV, a virus that typically spreads throughout the winter, was the culprit behind significant child illness outbreaks in the summer and early fall of last year in both the United States and Europe. Lung and respiratory tract infections are brought on by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Most kids have the virus by the time they turn two because it is so widespread. Adults can also contract the respiratory syncytial virus. Some people, notably infants aged 12 months and under, are susceptible to severe RSV illness (infants). Symptoms of the disease include congested chest, dry cough, sore throat, sneezing and headache.