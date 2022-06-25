  • ENG

From Monkeypox To Tomato Flu: These 9 Viruses Are Back After Break During COVID-19

After coronavirus and monkeypox, cases of meningococcal disease have been reported in the US. Here are all the diseases that have resurfaced after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disease Outbreaks

The world is still reeling against the coronavirus, which doesn’t seem to slow down. Even though the COVID-19 infections have become mild and are not causing hospitalizations, the virus still lingers large ahead of an unpredictable future. Now, monkeypox cases are increasing in the world with experts declaring it a pandemic. While experts have already said COVID is not the only pandemic, we look at the current disease outbreaks around the world.

Monkeypox

With 3,417 cases of Monkeypox across 58 countries, monkeypox has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Network (WHN). Monkeypox comes from the same family as smallpox, called Orthopoxvirus. It is a viral infection that originates in rodents and is then transmitted to people. According to WHO, monkeypox typically presents itself with a fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. However, it is a self-limiting disease, symptoms of which wear off after 2-4 weeks.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

RSV, a virus that typically spreads throughout the winter, was the culprit behind significant child illness outbreaks in the summer and early fall of last year in both the United States and Europe. Lung and respiratory tract infections are brought on by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Most kids have the virus by the time they turn two because it is so widespread. Adults can also contract the respiratory syncytial virus. Some people, notably infants aged 12 months and under, are susceptible to severe RSV illness (infants). Symptoms of the disease include congested chest, dry cough, sore throat, sneezing and headache.

Tomato Flu

Children are the most vulnerable to tomato flu. It is an infectious viral sickness brought on by intestinal viruses. Rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration are among the signs of this illness, sometimes known as tomato fever. Along with these symptoms, the flu can also lead to body aches, joint discomfort, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, and runny nose. As per reports, nearly 100 children below the age of 5 were infected with the flu.

Acute Hepatitis

As per the latest update by CDC, 650 cases are under investigation to help identify hepatitis of unknown cause impacting children. India also reported a few cases of the outbreak in the past few months. Experts point out that children who have been experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal infection like diarrhoea and vomiting should be taken to the hospital.

Measles

Measles is a childhood infection that can be prevented by a vaccine. It is a very contagious infection that spreads when an infected person coughs and sneezes. Measles signs and symptoms start to manifest after being exposed to the virus for 10 to 14 days. Typical measles symptoms and signs include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes, skin rash and tiny white spots on the face.

West Nile Virus

After the death of a 47-year-old in Kerala due to the West Nile Virus, health officials issued a warning regarding the spread of the disease. The virus is spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes, which was first detected in Uganda in 1937. It is a mosquito-borne disease, symptoms of which include high fever, headache, stiff neck, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, loss of vision, numbness, and paralysis.

Norovirus

Norovirus cases have been reported in several countries, including India. Recently, Kerala confirmed two cases of the disease in children. The disease spreads through contaminated water and food and is believed to be highly contagious. It majorly causes vomiting and diarrhoea upon infection, which is why it is often referred to as the stomach flu or stomach bug. Other symptoms of the disease include chills, headaches, and muscle aches. Usually, the symptoms of the disease appear within 12 hours of exposure.

Meningococcal Disease

The latest to join the list is a meningococcal disease, which is spreading in the US. As per the data by CDC, 24 gay and bisexual men have been diagnosed with the disease. Also, 6 people have died due to the disease. It is a rare but serious infection caused by a bacterium, which causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. As per CDC, the most common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, and stiff neck. Nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light, are some of the additional symptoms.