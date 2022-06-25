Meningococcal Disease









The latest to join the list is a meningococcal disease, which is spreading in the US. As per the data by CDC, 24 gay and bisexual men have been diagnosed with the disease. Also, 6 people have died due to the disease. It is a rare but serious infection caused by a bacterium, which causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. As per CDC, the most common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, and stiff neck. Nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light, are some of the additional symptoms. Also Read - Red Flags Of COVID-19 JN.1 Subvariant: 8 Signs That Warrant An Urgent Visit To The Hospital